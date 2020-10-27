Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD price swings and waves before US elections

GBP/USD Forecast: A break below uptrend support? Why doom and gloom could take over

A northern rebellion from within – this is just the latest trouble for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. No fewer than 50 of his Conservative Party MPs sent a letter complaining about the government's policy in the Tories' recently won constituencies and lament the lack of an exit strategy from the recent coronavirus-related restrictions.

COVID-19 cases continue rising in the UK and have remained elevated also on Monday – a day that usually sees a drop due to administrative delays over the weekend. The pandemic is gripping the northern hemisphere and weighing on the global economy. Sterling is struggling with Britain's local lockdowns, while the dollar is benefiting from safe-haven flows. Read More...

GBP/USD price swings and waves before US elections

The GBP/USD is expected to turn bearish soon - despite the presence of the uptrend channel. The Cable could find heavy resistance at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level - if price action reaches that high. Or the bears could break below the support trend line (blue) for a bearish breakout.

The main targets of the bearish breakout are the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels of wave B vs A (red circles). This price swing could complete a bearish wave C (purple) of a larger wave B (red). Read More...

GBP/USD hangs near daily lows, bears await a sustained break below 1.3000 mark

The GBP/USD pair has now dropped to the lower end of its daily trading range, with bears making a fresh attempt to extend the downfall further below the key 1.3000 psychological mark.

The pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.3045 region and has now drifted back into the negative territory for the fourth consecutive session. Persistent Brexit-related uncertainties held the GBP bulls from placing any aggressive bets and kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the GBP/USD pair. Read More...