Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD price swings and waves before US elections

GBP/USD Forecast: A break below uptrend support? Why doom and gloom could take over
A northern rebellion from within – this is just the latest trouble for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. No fewer than 50 of his Conservative Party MPs sent a letter complaining about the government's policy in the Tories' recently won constituencies and lament the lack of an exit strategy from the recent coronavirus-related restrictions.
COVID-19 cases continue rising in the UK and have remained elevated also on Monday – a day that usually sees a drop due to administrative delays over the weekend. The pandemic is gripping the northern hemisphere and weighing on the global economy. Sterling is struggling with Britain's local lockdowns, while the dollar is benefiting from safe-haven flows. Read More...
GBP/USD price swings and waves before US elections
The GBP/USD is expected to turn bearish soon - despite the presence of the uptrend channel. The Cable could find heavy resistance at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level - if price action reaches that high. Or the bears could break below the support trend line (blue) for a bearish breakout.
The main targets of the bearish breakout are the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels of wave B vs A (red circles). This price swing could complete a bearish wave C (purple) of a larger wave B (red). Read More...
GBP/USD hangs near daily lows, bears await a sustained break below 1.3000 mark
The GBP/USD pair has now dropped to the lower end of its daily trading range, with bears making a fresh attempt to extend the downfall further below the key 1.3000 psychological mark.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.3045 region and has now drifted back into the negative territory for the fourth consecutive session. Persistent Brexit-related uncertainties held the GBP bulls from placing any aggressive bets and kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the GBP/USD pair. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3025
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3024
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.297
|Daily SMA50
|1.3013
|Daily SMA100
|1.2863
|Daily SMA200
|1.271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3075
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2993
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3177
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2895
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3024
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3044
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2986
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2948
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2904
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3068
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3113
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3151
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
