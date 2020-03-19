Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD Price Analysis: BOE cuts rates, adds £200 billion in QE, pound off 35-year lows

GBP/USD Price Analysis: BOE cuts rates, adds £200 billion in QE, pound off 35-year lows

GBP/USD is recovering from the 1985 lows as the Bank of England (BOE) cut interest rates and adds 200 billion in Quantitative Easing (QE).

GBP/USD is correcting up while trading off 35-year’s lows. It is unclear how far the correction can go as the market retains an overall bearish bias. Resistance can be met near the 1.1730, 1.1800 and 1.1900 levels on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

GBP/USD New York Price Forecast: Pound buried in 1985 lows

GBP/USD has been melting down in the last two weeks as the market is trading off its lowest point since 1985. USD strength, combined with GBP weakness is weighing heavily on GBP/USD.

GBP/USD is correcting up slightly while trading in 35-year’s lows. The market remains vulnerable to the downside with bears looking to break the 1.1546 support level en route towards the 1.1485 and 1.1400 figure in the short term. Bullish attempts could be short-lived with potential resistance near 1.1650, 1.1720 and 1.1800 figure, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

GBP/USD: No light at the end of the tunnel for the pound

GBP/USD is pressured again after a wipeout on Wednesday sent it to the lowest since 1985. Londoners are bracing for lockdown while US demand remains robust, Yohay Elam from FXStreet briefs.

Key quotes

“Prime Minister Boris Johnson's about-turn from ‘herd-immunity’ is rapid – and markets are taking note. That move is one of the reasons for sterling's stumble.”

“The strength of the US dollar has been dominant amid distressed selling. Investors are selling stocks and fleeing to the greenback. The free-fall has also been triggered by cascading stops.”

