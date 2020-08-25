Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pressuring last week low, bearish

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off one-week-old support line towards 1.3100

GBP/USD refreshes the intraday high while rising to 1.3077, up 0.11% on a day, during the early Tuesday’s trading. The cable dropped to a one-week low on Monday but a descending trend line from August 17 triggered its pullback. Also supporting the buyers is the recovery in the RSI conditions. As a result, a falling trend line from Friday, at 1.3106 now, is gaining the market attention ahead of a 100-hour EMA level near 1.3125.

If buyers manage to cross 1.3125, the previous day’s top near 1.3150 will be the key as it holds the gate for the pair’s run-up towards Friday’s top around 1.3255 and the monthly peak surrounding 1.3270.

GBP/USD Forecast: Pressuring last week low, bearish

The GBP/USD pair surged to a daily high of 1.3146 during the European session, falling afterwards to 1.3050, flirting with its previous weekly low. The pair moved with dollar’s flows, as the UK didn’t release relevant macroeconomic data, nor there were fresh news on the Brexit front. However, the absence of progress in Brexit talks last week weighed on the Pound. The UK will publish this Wednesday the August CBI Distributive Trades Survey on realized sales, seen up 8% after adding 4% in the previous month.

