Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pressuring a one-month high

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Upside momentum fizzles near one-month high

GBP/USD bulls catch a breather around 1.2505, up 0.10% on a day, after visiting May month’s high amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. While the pair’s ability to break 100-day EMA keeps the buyers hopeful, further upside becomes less likely unless the quote crosses 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of March month fall.

Should there be a daily closing beyond 1.2520, a 200-day EMA level around 1.2615, followed by April month top near 1.2645, could lure the bulls. Meanwhile, a downside break below 100-day EMA level of 1.2500 could fetch the quote to Friday’s top near 1.2395.

GBP/USD Forecast: Pressuring a one-month high, Brexit talks could interfere with the trend

The GBP/USD pair hit a one-month high of 1.2504 this Monday, holding on to gains by the end of the day as it trades around 1.2470. The pair rallied on broad dollar’s weakness and despite disheartening UK news. According to Markit, the manufacturing PMI remained in contraction territory in May, printing at 40.7, slightly better than anticipated. Also, and related to Brexit, UK PM’s spokesman said that the EU’s demands are “unprecedented” and that the Union needs to change its position. The EU and the UK will have another round of talks this week to try to reach a post-Brexit trade agreement.

