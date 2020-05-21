Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pressured into FOMC minutes

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Latest fall from 1.2250 directs bears toward 100-HMA

GBP/USD declines to 1.2217, down 0.20% on a day, after refreshing the two-day low by 1.2207 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable extends its U-turn from the session start the top of 1.2250, not to forget magnifying the pair’s failure to cross 1.2300 during the current week. That said, bearish MACD also favors the pair’s further fall toward a 100-HMA level of 1.2200, a break of which could drag it further down to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of May 08-17 fall, around 1.2170/65.

During the pair’s extended fall below 1.2165, 1.2120 and the monthly low of 1.2075 will be on the sellers’ radars. Alternatively, the pair’s pullback moves need to cross 1.2300 to challenge 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2320 and aim for March 12 top near 1.2380.

GBP/USD: Eyes on FOMC minutes, pressured into the event

GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.2236 between a low of 1.2221 and a high of 1.2287 as we await the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee. The pound has been pressured while the US attempts to hold on to the 99 handle in the DXY for dear life.

DXY is -0.44% at the time of writing. Despite the disappointing report over a potential coronavirus treatment, investors remain optimistic with both US stocks and European markets performing positively. In afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 290 points, or 1.2%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 1.4% and 1.7%, respectively. The small-cap Russell 2000 index jumped 2.6%.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2196
Today Daily Change -0.0044
Today Daily Change % -0.36
Today daily open 1.224
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.235
Daily SMA50 1.2283
Daily SMA100 1.2641
Daily SMA200 1.2665
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2288
Previous Daily Low 1.2222
Previous Weekly High 1.2438
Previous Weekly Low 1.2102
Previous Monthly High 1.2648
Previous Monthly Low 1.2165
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2247
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2262
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2212
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2184
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2146
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2278
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2316
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2344

 

 

