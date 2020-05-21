Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pressured into FOMC minutes

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Latest fall from 1.2250 directs bears toward 100-HMA

GBP/USD declines to 1.2217, down 0.20% on a day, after refreshing the two-day low by 1.2207 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable extends its U-turn from the session start the top of 1.2250, not to forget magnifying the pair’s failure to cross 1.2300 during the current week. That said, bearish MACD also favors the pair’s further fall toward a 100-HMA level of 1.2200, a break of which could drag it further down to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of May 08-17 fall, around 1.2170/65.

During the pair’s extended fall below 1.2165, 1.2120 and the monthly low of 1.2075 will be on the sellers’ radars. Alternatively, the pair’s pullback moves need to cross 1.2300 to challenge 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2320 and aim for March 12 top near 1.2380.

GBP/USD: Eyes on FOMC minutes, pressured into the event

GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.2236 between a low of 1.2221 and a high of 1.2287 as we await the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee. The pound has been pressured while the US attempts to hold on to the 99 handle in the DXY for dear life.

DXY is -0.44% at the time of writing. Despite the disappointing report over a potential coronavirus treatment, investors remain optimistic with both US stocks and European markets performing positively. In afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 290 points, or 1.2%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 1.4% and 1.7%, respectively. The small-cap Russell 2000 index jumped 2.6%.

