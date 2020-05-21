Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pressured into FOMC minutes

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Latest fall from 1.2250 directs bears toward 100-HMA
GBP/USD declines to 1.2217, down 0.20% on a day, after refreshing the two-day low by 1.2207 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable extends its U-turn from the session start the top of 1.2250, not to forget magnifying the pair’s failure to cross 1.2300 during the current week. That said, bearish MACD also favors the pair’s further fall toward a 100-HMA level of 1.2200, a break of which could drag it further down to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of May 08-17 fall, around 1.2170/65.
During the pair’s extended fall below 1.2165, 1.2120 and the monthly low of 1.2075 will be on the sellers’ radars. Alternatively, the pair’s pullback moves need to cross 1.2300 to challenge 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2320 and aim for March 12 top near 1.2380.
GBP/USD: Eyes on FOMC minutes, pressured into the event
GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.2236 between a low of 1.2221 and a high of 1.2287 as we await the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee. The pound has been pressured while the US attempts to hold on to the 99 handle in the DXY for dear life.
DXY is -0.44% at the time of writing. Despite the disappointing report over a potential coronavirus treatment, investors remain optimistic with both US stocks and European markets performing positively. In afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 290 points, or 1.2%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 1.4% and 1.7%, respectively. The small-cap Russell 2000 index jumped 2.6%.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2196
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|1.224
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.235
|Daily SMA50
|1.2283
|Daily SMA100
|1.2641
|Daily SMA200
|1.2665
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2288
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2222
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2102
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2648
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2247
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2262
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2212
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2184
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2146
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2278
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2316
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2344
AUD/USD bounces-off 0.6550 even as RBA's Lowe says ready to expand QE
AUD/USD has bounced-off a dip to 0.6550 even though the RBA Governor Lowe said the board is ready to expand QE again if needed. The bearish bias remains intact as Australia-China/ US-Sino trade tensions and rising COVID-19 cases worldwide weigh.
USD/JPY rallies on broad USD strength, as caution trading prevails
Dollar bulls bounce back from the ropes, defending the 99 figure (DXY). USD/JPY tracks the rebound in the US dollar, as the risk sentiment turns sour amid escalating US-China tensions and intensifying coronavirus spread globally.
Gold snaps two-day winning streak to slip below $1,750
Gold prices ease from three-day high around $1,754. The bullion snaps the previous two-day winning streak as the US dollar bounces back from multi-day low amid risk reset. US-China tussle back in focus, virus data also weigh on trading sentiment.
100-day EMA probes WTI bulls at two-month high above $33.50
WTI Futures on NYMEX print mild gains of around 0.45% while nearing the highest since March 13, 2020. Sustained break of four-month-old resistance line keeps buyers hopeful.