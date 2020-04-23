Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pressure persist despite an intraday recovery

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Short-term falling trendline keeps sellers hopeful
GBP/USD drops 0.10% on a day, to currently near 1.2320, amid the early Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the pair fails to extend the previous day’s recovery moves as portrayed by a seven-day-old falling trendline. Given the pair’s sustained weakness, an upward sloping trend line since March 27, around 1.2210, seems to be the immediate support.
However, a horizontal line since March 18, close to 1.2130 could question the pair’s further downside past-1.2210. On the upside, multiple stops around 1.2490 can check buyers following a clear break of the said resistance line, at 1.2395 now.
GBP/USD Forecast: Pressure persist despite an intraday recovery
The GBP/USD pair advanced throughout the first half of the day, as the Pound was underpinned by the improved market’s mood. Speculative interest returned to the greenback during US trading hours, which resulted in the pair settling with modest gains just above the 1.2300 figure. UK March inflation figures helped Sterling, as the CPI came in at 1.5% YoY as expected, while the core annual reading printed at 1.6%, also matching the markets forecast. Producer Prices in the same period fell less than anticipated, while the Retail Price Index was up by 2.6%.
