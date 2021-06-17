Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pressure mounts amid fundamental jitters weighing on pound

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD bulls need the BoE to throw a hawkish lifeline

GBP/USD bears seeking a break of the 1.3890 for 1.36 area targets. US dollar is not letting up on hawkish Fed hold. All eyes will turn to the BOE next week following the UK CPI print this week. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3924 and down around 0.4% in the afternoon New York session attempting to correct the steep bearish decline. Cable has traded between a high of 1.4008 and a low of 1.3895 on the day so far, reeling in the wake of US dollar strength. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3926
Today Daily Change -0.0063
Today Daily Change % -0.45
Today daily open 1.3989
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4144
Daily SMA50 1.4015
Daily SMA100 1.3935
Daily SMA200 1.3587
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4133
Previous Daily Low 1.3983
Previous Weekly High 1.4191
Previous Weekly Low 1.4073
Previous Monthly High 1.4234
Previous Monthly Low 1.3801
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.404
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4075
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3937
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3885
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3787
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4087
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4185
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4237

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Pressure mounts amid fundamental jitters weighing on pound

The GBP/USD pair traded as low as 1.3895 in the aftermath of a hawkish US Federal Reserve, now heading into the Asian opening trading at around 1.3900. The UK did not release macroeconomic figures that could add to the pound’s behaviour. Still, tensions surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol undermine sterling´s demand. Read more...

GBP/USD: Gains are likely to be limited

GBPUSD finally broke the 100 month moving average at 1.4080/60 for a sell signal this week targeting 1.4025/15 & 1.3970/60. We bottomed exactly here but are likely to test the 100 day moving average at 1.3940/35, perhaps today. A break below 1.3925 risks a slide to 1.3880/70 & a.3840/30. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles to retain the 1.1900 mark

EUR/USD battles to retain the 1.1900 mark

The EUR/USD pair briefly pierced the 1.1900 level, now consolidating a few pips above it. Market players continue to digest a hawkish US Federal Reserve and two possible rate hikes for 2023.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends falls sub-1.3900 in the Fed aftermath

GBP/USD extends falls sub-1.3900 in the Fed aftermath

GBP/USD is trading around the 1.3900 level, the lowest since early May. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.

GBP/USD News

Gold: New York bulls step in for low-hanging fruit

Gold: New York bulls step in for low-hanging fruit

Gold prices collapsed through daily support by over 5.2% since Fed Chair Powell described this week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting as the 'talking about talking about' meeting.

Gold News

BTC contemplates breakout, while altcoins promptly follow

BTC contemplates breakout, while altcoins promptly follow

BTC rose from the range low to nearly tagging the swing high this week. However, the impulsive move reversed and is now heading toward the midway point. Ethereum and Ripple are following in BTC’s footsteps and are expected to head lower.

Read more

Where next for markets after the Fed shocker

Where next for markets after the Fed shocker

The Fed surprised markets with an abrupt hawkish shift that has triggered substantial volatility in currency markets. Valeria Bednarik and Yohay Elam explain the surprise, discuss technical level, the next moves in FX and beyond.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures