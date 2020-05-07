Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pressure mounts ahead of BOE

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes two-week low ahead of BOE

Having slipped below the monthly support line, now resistance, GBP/USD declines to 1.2315 during Thursday’s Asian session. The pair flashes two-week low while testing 50% Fibonacci retracement of its March month downside. Hence, a sustained break below 1.2310, comprising 50% Fibonacci retracement, can aim for April 21 low around 1.2250/45 for a pause before targeting the previous month's bottom near 1.2165.

In a case where the bears dominate past-1.2165, 1.2000 round-figure could be on their radars. Meanwhile, a confluence of 21 and 10-day SMA around 1.2440 can limit the pair’s recoveries beyond the support-turned-resistance line of 1.2345.

GBP/USD Forecast: Pressure mounts ahead of BOE

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2334, its lowest in two weeks, amid resurgent demand for the greenback, and worse than expected UK data. Markit published the April Construction PMI for the kingdom, which plunged to 8.2 from 39.3 previously, missing the market’s forecast of 22. The UK was set to review its lockdown measures this Thursday, but PM Johnson said that it would make an announcement on Sunday. Speaking in front of the Parliament, Johnson said that the UK could start easing restrictions as soon as next Monday, although he also made it clear that they would move on stages to prevent a second spike in cases.

