Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pressure mounts, 1.2300 in sight

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears attack 14-day low after breaking three-month-old support line, 50-day SMA

GBP/USD declines to 1.2413, down 0.09% on a day, amid the early Tokyo session on Friday. In doing so, the Cable remains near the previous day’s low, the bottom of the month, while also flashing a four-day losing streak.

The reasons supporting the pair’s latest weakness could be traced from its sustained break of an ascending trend line from March 20, backed by extended fall under 50-day SMA.

Hence, the sellers currently aiming to refresh the monthly low around 1.2330/25. Though, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of March month downside, close to 1.2300, could challenge the bears afterward, if not then the odds of its further downside towards the May month low near 1.2075 can’t be ruled out.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pressure mounts, 1.2300 in sight

The GBP/USD pair enjoyed a short-lived boost from the BOE Monetary Policy announcement this Thursday, but quickly changed course and fell to its lowest since June 1st. The Bank of England expanded its Assets Purchase Programme by £100 billion to £745 billion as expected, leaving rates on hold at a record low of 0.1%. BOE’s Governor Andrew Bailey said that the decision on negative rate is not in any sense imminent. He also said that “evidence suggests economic downturn has not been as severe as in May scenario but let's not get carried away." The GBP/USD pair advanced towards 1.2560 but was unable to hold on to gains, accelerating its decline during US trading hours amid resurgent demand for the safe-haven dollar.

Read More ...