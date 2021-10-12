Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD prepares for Brexit showdown [Video]

GBP/USD stays on the sidelines as negative risks still linger [Video]
GBPUSD continued its short consolidation phase marginally below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA), as it was unable to close decisively above the 1.3600 level over the past week. The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.4248 – 1.3411 downtrend is currently keeping the bulls under control around 1.3608 as the technical picture is providing little hope for a change in the downbeat market sentiment. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: British pound prepares for Brexit showdown
The British pound started the new week on a firm footing but the GBP/USD pair's recovery stalled in the second half of Monday as investors gear up for, yet another, Brexit showdown. After advancing to a fresh two-week high of 1.3675 during the European trading hours, GBP/USD reversed its direction and posted small daily losses. Currently, the pair is moving in a tight range near 1.3600.
On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman announced that they will be sharing the negotiating document on the Northern Ireland protocol with the European Commission later in the week. "Without new arrangements on governance, the protocol will never have the support it needs to survive," the spokesman reiterated. Read more...
Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3587.. Cable a caught bid at 1.3612 in NZ n climbed to session highs of 1.3674 in Europe in late reaction to w/end's hawkish BoE's news, profit taking n renewed Brexit concerns later knocked price to 1.3584.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Read more...
