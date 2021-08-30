Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD powerful resistance near 1.3780 caps the upside

GBP/USD Forecast: Critical resistance outweighs Powell's propulsion, downside correction looms

Close, but no cigar – that expression may reflect Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's stance on tapering bond buys, and also GBP/USD's attempt to reach critical resistance. While that technical cap holds, bears are gaining ground.

Powell said he thought – in the past tense – that slowing down the bank's $120 billion/month bond purchase program would be appropriate this year. However, while employment improved, inflation remains transitory according to his assessment and the Delta COVID-19 variant undermines the recovery. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Powerful resistance near 1.3780 caps the upside

GBP/USD is on a steady decline towards 1.3750, reversing Friday’s rally to weekly tops of 1.3781.

The holiday-thinned market conditions combined with a tepid bounce in the US dollar is collaborating with the downside in the cable. Renewed concerns over the post-Brexit visa.

As observed on the four-hour chart, the downward-sloping 100-Simple Moving Average (DMA), now at 1.3771 is limiting the upside attempts in the major. Read more...

GBP/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around mid-1.3700s

The GBP/USD pair remained on the defensive through the mid-European session, albeit lacked any follow-through selling and was last seen hovering around mid-1.3700s.

The pair struggled to capitalize on Friday's strong positive move to over one-week tops and met with some supply near the 1.3775 region on the first day of a new trading week. The recent surge in new COVID-19 cases in the UK acted as a headwind for the British pound. Read more...