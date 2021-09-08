Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Pound underpinned by mildly hawkish BOE

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound underpinned by mildly hawkish BOE
GBP/USD ended the day unchanged in the 1.3780 area, recovering from an intraday low of 1.3725. The pound was able to recover after UK policymakers testified before the House of Commons in the Monetary Policy Report Hearings, as they lifted speculation on soon to come tapering in the UK. Read more...
GBP/USD drops to fresh weekly lows under 1.3750
The GBP/USD dropped further and bottomed at 1.3725, reaching the lowest intraday level since August 27. It then trimmed losses and is attempting to rise back above 1.3750, still sharply lower for the day, about to post the lowest close in almost two weeks. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3774
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3786
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3772
|Daily SMA50
|1.3806
|Daily SMA100
|1.3919
|Daily SMA200
|1.3819
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3857
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3768
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3892
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3731
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3802
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3823
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.375
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3715
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3661
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3839
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3892
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3928
GBP/USD Forecast: Watch for a break below 1.3710
The spread of the coronavirus Delta variant undermines the market’s mood. Central banks having a hard time retrieving their massive financial support programs. GBP/USD is technically bearish and could accelerate its slump once below 1.3710. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
