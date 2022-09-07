Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pound turns bearish on BoE commentary [Video]

GBP/USD to gain on Truss plan? [Video]

The GBP has been pressured recently on USD strength, concerns over Brexit, stresses over a 2022 recession to last 15 months, huge energy price rises, and inflation projections from the BoE to go over 13%. So, the new plan from the incoming PM, Liz Truss, has been well received by the GBP this morning.

It was reported overnight that Liz Truss has plans to freeze UK energy bills in a move billed to cost £130 billion. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound turns bearish on BoE commentary

Following Tuesday's failed recovery attempt, the British pound has met fresh selling pressure mid-week and GBP/USD dropped below 1.1500. The near-term technical outlook points to a bearish and sellers could take action with a drop below 1.1450.

Although GBP/USD started the day in a relatively calm manner, comments from Bank of England (BoE) officials made it difficult for the sterling to find demand. Read more...

GBP/USD: Below 1.1410 would open up the December 1985 all-time low near 1.0520 – BBH

GBP/USD has declined below 1.15. A break under 1.1410 would set up a test of the December 1985 all-time low around 1.0520, economists at BBH report.

“GBP/USD remains on track to test the March 2020 low near 1.1410. After that is the December 1985 all-time low near 1.0520.” Read more...