Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD - Pound trading off one-month highs near 1.2500 level

GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.2500 mark

The GBP/USD pair traded with a mild negative bias just below the key 1.2500 psychological mark, albeit managed to hold above weekly lows set on Wednesday.

The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's late bounce from the 1.2440-35 region and remained depressed for the second consecutive session amid the prevailing US dollar buying interest.

Wednesday's dismal US macro releases showed the severity of the collapse in the economic activity caused by the virus outbreak and continued benefitting the USD's status as the global reserve currency.

The data further reaffirmed the IMF's pessimistic view that the coronavirus pandemic could cause the world economy to shrink by 3% in 2020 – the biggest collapse since the Great Depression.

Meanwhile, a goodish recovery in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by a positive mood around the equity markets, curb the USD strength and helped limit deeper losses, at least for the time being. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound trading off one-month highs near 1.2500 level

GBP/USD is consolidating the recent bullish recovery while rejecting the 1.2600 figure and the 200 SMA on the daily chart.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

GBP/USD is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a bullish bias in the medium-term. The spot is hovering around the 1.2500 figure as the market retains the bullishness still printing higher highs and lows. In fact, buyers are looking for a daily close above the 1.2600 figure en route to the 1.2700 and 1.2800 levels. On the flip side, support can emerge near the 1.2500 and 1.2400 level near the 50/200 SMAs. Read more...

GBP/USD outlook: Risk of deeper pullback on break of 10DMA

Cable remains in red on Thursday following repeated upside rejection and formation of bearish engulfing on Wednesday that generated initial reversal signal after larger recovery was capped by 200DMA.

Daily chart momentum is about to break into negative territory and stochastic is heading lower after reversal from overbought zone that boosts bears for attack at 10DMA pivot (1.2425), loss of which would signal deeper pullback. Read more...