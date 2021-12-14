Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pound to have a hard time staging a rebound [Video]

GBP/USD poised for a bullish reversal as sideways move lengthens
GBPUSD keeps trading indecisively at the bottom of the six-month-old bearish channel and close to its new 2021 low of 1.3160 for almost a week now.
The risk for an upside correction is elevated given the RSI’s prolonged presence around its 30 oversold levels and the positive trajectory in the Stochastics, while the gradual recovery in the MACD is another encouraging signal that buying interest is growing. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound to have a hard time staging a rebound
GBP/USD has edged lower during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday but the bearish pressure has started to ease after the pair tested 1.3200. The British pound, however, could have a difficult time finding demand ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE) policy announcements and the technical outlook doesn't point to additional recovery gains in the near term. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Forecast 2022: Brexit and the BOE set to pull in different directions
Currency trading is all about relative strength – and in sterling’s case in 2022, relative weakness.
The UK kicked off 2021 with an advantage – it secured more vaccines than its peers in the West, and its population seemed enthusiastic to get jabbed. That advantage was closed by Britain’s peers, and in 2022, most of the world will have access to immunization. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1300 on modest dollar weakness
EUR/USD gained traction during the European trading hours and climbed above 1.1300. Renewed selling pressure surrounding the greenback seems to be helping the pair push higher. The data from the euro area showed on Monday that the Industrial Production expanded by 3.3% on a yearly basis in October.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.3250
After holding above 1.3200 after the UK jobs report, GBP/USD started to edge higher toward 1.3250. The dollar is facing modest bearish pressure with the US Dollar Index declining below 96.20 ahead of US PPI data.
Gold: $1,790 remains a tough nut to crack ahead of Fed
Gold price drops as the US dollar rises on a risk-off market profile. Wednesday’s Fed decision to provide the next decisive move in gold price.
When will the last Bitcoin be mined and where could BTC price be headed?
There are less than 2.1 million BTC left to be mined. The last Bitcoin is expected to be mined in 2140. Analysts believe that the scarcity could propel BTC price to reach six figures.
