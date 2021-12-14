Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pound to have a hard time staging a rebound [Video]

GBP/USD poised for a bullish reversal as sideways move lengthens

GBPUSD keeps trading indecisively at the bottom of the six-month-old bearish channel and close to its new 2021 low of 1.3160 for almost a week now.

The risk for an upside correction is elevated given the RSI’s prolonged presence around its 30 oversold levels and the positive trajectory in the Stochastics, while the gradual recovery in the MACD is another encouraging signal that buying interest is growing. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound to have a hard time staging a rebound

GBP/USD has edged lower during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday but the bearish pressure has started to ease after the pair tested 1.3200. The British pound, however, could have a difficult time finding demand ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE) policy announcements and the technical outlook doesn't point to additional recovery gains in the near term. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Forecast 2022: Brexit and the BOE set to pull in different directions

Currency trading is all about relative strength – and in sterling’s case in 2022, relative weakness.

The UK kicked off 2021 with an advantage – it secured more vaccines than its peers in the West, and its population seemed enthusiastic to get jabbed. That advantage was closed by Britain’s peers, and in 2022, most of the world will have access to immunization. Read more...