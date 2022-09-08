GBP/USD outlook: Sterling is consolidating above new multi-decade low

Cable remains at the back foot following Wednesday’s brief probe below 2020 low (1.1410) that posted new lowest since 1985.

Subsequent bounce left Hammer candlestick, generally bullish signal, which so far did not provide any positive reaction, as the outlook for pound remains increasingly bearish.

Markets will closely watch the first steps of new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, who said that the government will set out a bold plan of action to support households and businesses and also to boost domestic energy supply, including both, short and long-term solutions, though she did not provide any detail about the plan. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound struggles to attract bulls

GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound late Wednesday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum above 1.1500. The pair stays on the backfoot early Thursday as investors wait for the European Central Bank's (ECB) rate announcement and FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech. British Prime Minister Liz Truss is also expected to unveil her plan to tackle the energy crisis.

While testifying before the UK Treasury Select Committee on Thursday Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill noted that if they observed quantitative tightening (QT) too much tightness in policy, they could offset that with fewer interest rate increases. On a slightly dovish note, BOE policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said that a more gradual pace of tightening would reduce the risk of overshooting. Read more...

GBP/USD struggles to gain traction, remains on the defensive around 1.1500 mark

The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from the 1.1400 neighbourhood, or the lowest since 1985 and oscillates in a range on Thursday. The pair is seen trading around the 1.1500 mark during the early European session and seems vulnerable to prolonging a nearly one-month-old bearish trajectory.

The proposed £30bn of tax cuts and a cap on energy bills for households by the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss adds to the UK debt market concerns. Furthermore, the Bank of England policymakers, testifying before the Parliament's Treasury Committee on Wednesday, failed to reinforce bets for a more aggressive rate hike. This is seen as a key factor that continues to weigh the British pound and acts as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...