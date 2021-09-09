Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Pound strengthens ahead of UK growth data

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound strengthens ahead of UK growth data

The GBP/USD pair touched 1.3862 on Thursday, nearing its weekly high at 1.3867 on the back of the prevalent dollar’s weakness. The pound was among the best performers, helped by the absence of news coming from the United Kingdom. On the contrary, the UD was the worst performer on the back of falling US government bond yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.287%, piercing the 1.30% critical threshold after a disappointing 30-year note auction. Read more...

GBP/USD out of three-day losing streak, approaches to 1.3850

After recording losses for three days in a row, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3841, up 0.50% at the time of writing. Broad US dollar weakness, upbeat market sentiment and hawkish comments from BoE’s Governor Andrew Bailey lifted the British pound value against the greenback. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3838
Today Daily Change 0.0067
Today Daily Change % 0.49
Today daily open 1.3771
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3767
Daily SMA50 1.3805
Daily SMA100 1.3918
Daily SMA200 1.3821
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3791
Previous Daily Low 1.3726
Previous Weekly High 1.3892
Previous Weekly Low 1.3731
Previous Monthly High 1.3958
Previous Monthly Low 1.3602
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3751
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3766
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3735
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3699
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3671
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3799
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3827
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3863

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls pause ahead of a critical event

The GBP/USD pair is firmly higher on Thursday, trading above the 1.3800 level. The greenback changed course at the beginning of the European session, easing unevenly across the FX board, amid slipping US government bond yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.316%, dangerously close to the 1.30% level. A break below it should put the greenback under strong selling pressure. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

