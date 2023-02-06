Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pound Sterling needs to reclaim 1.2070 to stretch higher

Share:

GBP/USD outlook: Near term action weighed by rejection under weekly cloud

Bears are taking a breather in European trading on Monday after strong acceleration on Thu/Fri which resulted in a weekly loss of 1.7% (the biggest weekly fall since the third week of September).

Formation of Doji reversal pattern on a weekly chart, following a multiple rejection under the base of falling weekly cloud weighs on near-term action, adding to pressure from stronger dollar on upbeat US jobs data. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs to reclaim 1.2070 to stretch higher

GBP/USD has managed to gain traction and climbed above 1.2050 early Monday after having opened with a bearish gap and touched a fresh monthly low of 1.2033 during the Asian trading hours. The near-term technical outlook suggests that the pair is oversold and extended rebound could take place in case Pound Sterling manages to stabilize above 1.2070.

On Friday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose by 517,000 in January, compared to the market expectation of 185,000, and the Unemployment Rate declined to 3.4% from 3.5% in December. Read more...

GBP/USD rangebound in mid-1.2000s, upside potential seems limited

The GBP/USD pair attracts some buyers near the 1.2030-1.2025 region and stages a modest recovery from a one-month low touched earlier this Monday. The pair hovers near the daily top, around the 1.2060 area through the first half of the European session, though lacks follow-through amid strong follow-through US Dollar buying. From a technical standpoint the short-term trend has flipped bearish suggesting lower prices are in store. Read more...