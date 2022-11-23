Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pound sterling needs to clear 1.1900 to extend recovery

GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers remain on the sidelines as focus shifts to US data

GBP/USD has managed to build on Tuesday's rebound and climbed above 1.1900 on Wednesday. The near-term technical outlook points to a bullish bias and the pair could continue to push higher in case risk flows start to dominate the markets in the American session.

The data from the UK showed that the S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMI edged higher to 48.3 in November's flash estimate from 48.2 in October. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 47.5 but had little to no impact on the Pound Sterling's performance against its major rivals.

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs to clear 1.1900 to extend recovery

GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound after having dropped below 1.1800 on Monday and continued to stretch higher in the early European session. In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases, the risk perception is likely to continue to drive the pair's action. Meanwhile, the technical picture shows that GBP/USD is starting to attract buyers.

Safe-haven flows dominated the financial markets on the first trading day of the week as investors reacted to coronavirus news from China and the US Dollar (USD) outperformed its risk-sensitive rivals, such as the Pound Sterling (GBP).

GBP/USD to struggle around the 1.2000 gravity line – ING

GBP/USD took advantage of the US Dollar's modest weakness on Tuesday and raced higher. Nonetheless, economists at ING expect Cable to struggle at the 1.20 level. EUR/GBP, meanwhile, is expected to continue its decline.

"The extended correction in the Dollar is now pushing the Cable towards the 1.2000 gravity line. Expect some resistance around that level given the lack of strong domestic bullish drivers for the Pound though."