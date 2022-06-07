Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pound stays vulnerable amid political jitters

GBP/USD outlook: Keeps traction but downside remains at risk as negative tone prevails in fundamentals

Cable bounces from a daily low at 1.2430 (the lowest since May 19, after being hit by the story about confidence vote on PM Boris Johnson.

Although Johnson survived the vote, he suffered significant political damage as 41% of Conservative MP’s voted against him, with focus on two elections on June 23, which would further undermine Johnson’s position if Conservatives lose these seats. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound stays vulnerable amid political jitters

GBP/USD has managed to erase a portion of its daily losses after having touched its weakest level since May 19 earlier in the day. The pair stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.2500 in the European trading hours and the near-term technical outlook suggests that sellers look to retain control. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD recovers from near three-week lows to near 1.2500 as 21DMA offers support

GBP/USD recovered from a brief dip to fresh more than two-week lows on Tuesday and, in doing so, held above its 21-Day Moving Average at 1.2470, though was unable to recover back above the 1.2500 mark. The pair was last trading near 1.2490, down about 0.3% on the day, but still within recent intra-day ranges. Recent weakness seems to have more to do with broad US dollar strength as opposed to any UK-specific factors. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.249
Today Daily Change -0.0042
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 1.2532
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.247
Daily SMA50 1.2701
Daily SMA100 1.3042
Daily SMA200 1.3297
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2578
Previous Daily Low 1.2477
Previous Weekly High 1.266
Previous Weekly Low 1.2458
Previous Monthly High 1.2667
Previous Monthly Low 1.2155
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2539
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2515
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.248
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2428
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2379
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2581
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.263
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2682

 

 

