Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pound needs to reclaim 1.1800 to extend recovery [Video]

GBP/USD inches to 29-month low bears dominate [Video]

GBPUSD inched to a new 29-month low of 1.1716 early on Tuesday, increasing the risk for a downtrend extension below July’s trough of 1.1758. The ongoing bearish correction follows the pullback from February’s resistance line.

The RSI is close to its 30 oversold level and the stochastics are near spring’s lows, making a rebound in the price possible. Yet, as long as the indicators keep sloping downwards and the MACD gains negative momentum below its red signal line, the base scenario is for the pair to keep diminishing. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound needs to reclaim 1.1800 to extend recovery

GBP/USD has extended its slide to a fresh multi-year low of 1.1718 on Tuesday but managed to recover its daily losses during the European trading hours. The pair needs to reclaim 1.1800 in order to attract additional buyers and extend its rebound in the near term.

The data from the UK showed on Tuesday that the S&P Global Services PMI stayed largely unchanged at 52.5 in early August. This reading came in slightly better than the market expectation of 52. On a negative note, the Composite PMI declined to its lowest level in 18 months at 50.9 from 52.1 in July. Read more...

GBP/USD: Rebound remains capped below 1.1800 amid mixed UK PMIs, bear cross

GBP/USD is struggling once again to extend the recovery while holding below the 1.1800 level, as bears remain unconvinced by the mixed UK Preliminary Business PMI surveys.

While activity in the services sector remained near July's 52.6, the manufacturing component tumbled to 46.0 in August from 52.1 in July, its lowest since May 2020. Read more...