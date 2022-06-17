Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pound needs to defend 1.2300 to regain traction

GBP/USD outlook: Cable remains volatile and looks for clearer direction signals

Cable eases in early Friday, following strong rebound in past two days which lost traction at the first strong obstacle at Fibo 38.2% of 1.3147/1.1933 descend, denting initial signal of reversal.

Sterling was boosted by BOE’s rate hike by 25 basis points to 1.25% (the fifth rate increase since December) and hawkish shift in central bank’s expectations, but remains highly volatile. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound needs to defend 1.2300 to regain traction

GBP/USD has staged a downward correction after having gained more than 150 pips on Thursday. The pair was last seen trading near 1.2300 and buyers could look to retain control if that level stays intact.

As widely expected, the Bank of England (BOE) announced on Thursday that it hiked its policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 1.25%. Three policymakers, however, voted for a 50 bps rate hike and the policy statement reaffirmed the BOE's commitment to continue to tighten the policy to tame inflation. The British pound capitalized on the BOE's hawkish tone and easily outperformed its rivals. Read more...

GBP/USD struggles to find demand near 1.2350, Powell eyed

GBP/USD is fading its recovery momentum from the daily low of 1.2253, as bulls run into strong resistance just shy of the 1.2350 barrier.

The further upside in the pair remains capped, as investors reassess the BOE’s gradual approach to policy tightening, as it hiked the key rates by 25 bps on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Fed has left doors open for a 75 bps lift-off in July after delivering a 75 bps increase on Wednesday. The BOE remains way behind the curve when compared to the US central bank, which remains a drag on the pound. Read more...