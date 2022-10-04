Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pound needs to clear 1.1440 to extend rally [Video]

GBP/USD continues the bullish rally [Video]

EURJPY notches a fifth day of gains, having retraced more than half of the latest bearish wave to climb to a two-week high of 142.89 on Tuesday.

From a technical perspective, the bullish mode could persist in the short term, given the positive slope in the RSI and the MACD. However, with the latter fluctuating below its red signal line and the stochastics losing pace above the 80 overbought level, traders may preserve some skepticism.

GBP/USD has managed to build on Monday's impressive gains and climbed to its highest level in two weeks at 1.1421 on Tuesday. The pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase in the European morning but buyers could continue to dominate its action in case 1.1440 resistance fails.

In a U-turn on Monday, the UK government decided to abandon its plan to cut taxes for high earners. UK gilt yields continued to fall following this announcement and the British pound outperformed its rivals.

GBP/USD advanced to a fresh two-week high above 1.1400 on Tuesday. The pair needs to clear 1.1440 to keep its bullish bias, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports.

"On the upside, 1.1440 (200-period SMA) aligns as key resistance. In case buyers flip that level into support, GBP/USD could target 1.1500 (psychological level) and 1.1600 (psychological level)."