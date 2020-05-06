Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD losses locked in as Dr. Lockdown is out, decisions and data awaited [Video]

GBP/USD: The outlook for Cable remains very marginally positively biased [Video]

Despite a drop back in recent sessions, the outlook for Cable remains very marginally positively biased within a growing medium term range. This comes as e failure at the resistance of the range high of $1.2645 last week has begun to form support again around the mid-range pivot. A band of support around $1.2385/$1.2405 is helping to maintain Cable in the upper half of the range between $1.2160/$1.2645. Despite this though, there is still a very mixed near to medium term outlook, where it is difficult to take a view with much conviction. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound losses locked in as Dr. Lockdown is out, decisions and data awaited

"Doctor lockdown" – Professor Neil Fergusson of Imperial College – was caught violating the shuttering, meeting a lady friend, and was forced to step down from advising the government. His resignation comes at a critical point when Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering reopening the economy.

Ideas are beginning to emerge and they include a three-staged plan starting from small shops, moving to larger ones, and finally opening bars, restaurants, and hotels. Additional details and a timetable have yet to be published ahead of Thursday's expiry of the current shuttering of the economy. Read more...

GBP/USD keeps the red below 1.2400 mark, focus shifts to Thursday’s BoE decision

The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone post-US ADP report, albeit has managed to rebound around 25 pips from 1-1/2 week lows set earlier this Wednesday.

The pair came under some heavy selling pressure during the early European session on Wednesday and took along some short-term trading stops near the 1.2400 mark amid some strong follow-through US dollar buying. Read more...