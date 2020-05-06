Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD losses locked in as Dr. Lockdown is out, decisions and data awaited [Video]

GBP/USD: The outlook for Cable remains very marginally positively biased [Video]

Despite a drop back in recent sessions, the outlook for Cable remains very marginally positively biased within a growing medium term range. This comes as e failure at the resistance of the range high of $1.2645 last week has begun to form support again around the mid-range pivot. A band of support around $1.2385/$1.2405 is helping to maintain Cable in the upper half of the range between $1.2160/$1.2645. Despite this though, there is still a very mixed near to medium term outlook, where it is difficult to take a view with much conviction. Read more...

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound losses locked in as Dr. Lockdown is out, decisions and data awaited

"Doctor lockdown" – Professor Neil Fergusson of Imperial College – was caught violating the shuttering, meeting a lady friend, and was forced to step down from advising the government. His resignation comes at a critical point when Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering reopening the economy.

Ideas are beginning to emerge and they include a three-staged plan starting from small shops, moving to larger ones, and finally opening bars, restaurants, and hotels. Additional details and a timetable have yet to be published ahead of Thursday's expiry of the current shuttering of the economy. Read more...

GBP/USD keeps the red below 1.2400 mark, focus shifts to Thursday’s BoE decision

The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone post-US ADP report, albeit has managed to rebound around 25 pips from 1-1/2 week lows set earlier this Wednesday.

The pair came under some heavy selling pressure during the early European session on Wednesday and took along some short-term trading stops near the 1.2400 mark amid some strong follow-through US dollar buying. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.2376
Today Daily Change -0.0060
Today Daily Change % -0.48
Today daily open 1.2436
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2449
Daily SMA50 1.2421
Daily SMA100 1.2728
Daily SMA200 1.2657
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2484
Previous Daily Low 1.2421
Previous Weekly High 1.2644
Previous Weekly Low 1.236
Previous Monthly High 1.2648
Previous Monthly Low 1.2165
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2445
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.246
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.241
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2383
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2346
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2473
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.251
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2536

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

