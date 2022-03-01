Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pound looks to extend recovery to 1.3500 [Video]

GBP/USD heals its wounds as bearish bias remains present [Video]

GBPUSD switched to a bullish mode after last week’s crash ceased at a two-month low of 1.3279. That said, the pair is still some way below February’s highs and downside risks keep lingering in the background as the MACD is strengthening its negative momentum below its zero and signal lines, and the RSI, although pushing for some recovery, is still comfortably dipped beneath its 50 neutral mark.

The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.4248 – 1.3160 down leg continues to block upside movements for the third consecutive day at 1.3416, while within breathing distance, the (dashed) descending trendline, which has been acting both as support and resistance since mid-2021, will also be closely watched around 1.3450 in the coming sessions. If the bulls violate those boundaries, the rally could pick up steam towards the 38.2% Fibonacci and the broken supportive trendline, both around 1.3578, while slightly lower, the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) could be another hurdle. Yet, a tougher battle could take place somewhere between the 200-day SMA, which overlaps with the tentative descending trendline drawn from the 1.4248 top, and the 50% Fibonacci of 1.3700. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound looks to extend recovery to 1.3500

GBP/USD has settled above 1.3400 early Tuesday after taking advantage of the improving market mood late Monday. The pair is facing technical resistance at 1.3440 and it could extend its recovery in the short term if that level is breached and repurposed as support.

Following the western nations' decision to ramp up sanctions against Russia over the weekend, delegations from Russia and Ukraine met on Monday. After the meeting, sides have agreed to sit down for the second round of "peace talks," easing worries over a prolonged war. The latest headlines suggest, however, that Russia continues to ramp up its military presence in Ukraine on Tuesday, allowing risk flows to continue to dominate financial markets for the time being. Read more...

GBP/USD to extend its recovery if the 1.3440 level turns into support

GBP/USD seems to have settled comfortably above 1.3400 early Tuesday. As FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer notes, cable looks to extend recovery to 1.3500.

“In case market participants are convinced of Russia's willingness to look for a diplomatic solution to the conflict, the pound could continue to gather strength against the relatively safer dollar. On the flip side, the greenback is likely to attract investors if there is a negative shift in risk sentiment.” Read more...