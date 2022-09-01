Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pound eyes fresh multi-year lows amid risk-aversion

GBP/USD outlook: Sterling may retest 2020 low after 4.5% drop in August

Cable dips below 1.16 handle in early Thursday, hitting the lowest levels in 29 months, pressured by fading risk appetite on darkening economic outlook and strong dollar, driven by expectations for further aggressive stance of the US Federal Reserve.

Near-term action showed a little reaction on slightly better than expected UK housing data and will look for today’s release of US manufacturing PMI data for further signals, while larger picture sees ECB, BOE and Fed policy meetings later this month as key events which could influence pound’s performance. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound eyes fresh multi-year lows amid risk-aversion

GBP/USD has failed to shake off the bearish pressure after having modestly rebounded from the multiyear low it touched at 1.1569 earlier in the day. The risk-averse market environment is not allowing the British pound to find demand and the near-term technical outlook shows that there is more room on the downside for the pair.

The greenback lost some interest on Wednesday after the monthly ADP showed a smaller than expected increase in private sector employment in August. With Wall Street's main indexes suffering heavy losses on the last trading day of August, however, the dollar managed to stay resilient against its rivals and forced GBP/USD to stay on the backfoot. Read more...

GBP/USD: There is more room on the downside amid risk-aversion

