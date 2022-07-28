Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pound could stage a correction before testing 1.2200

GBP/USD outlook: Bulls start to lose traction after post-Fed 1% rally

Cable eases from one-month high in European trading on Thursday after being inflated by fresh risk appetite on unclear signals from Fed that prompted investors out of dollar.

Although the Fed raised interest rates by 0.75% as expected, Chief Powell missed to deliver an information about the size of the next rate hike that made a number of traders to believe that the period of aggressive approach to policy tightening is likely over and the US central bank is going to start reducing the size of hikes.

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound could stage a correction before testing 1.2200

GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase during the European trading hours on Thursday after having climbed to its highest level in a month at 1.2191 earlier in the day. The cautious market mood is limiting the pair's upside as investors await the key macroeconomic data releases from the US.

On Wednesday, the dollar suffered heavy losses against its major rivals during FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference. Following the Fed's decision to hike the policy rate by 75 basis points, Powell announced that they will not be offering any guidance on upcoming rate decisions. Although Powell acknowledged that they were observing a slowing in demand in the second quarter, he reiterated that the labor market was still tight. Nevertheless, investors are currently pricing in a less-than-30% chance of one more 75 bps rate increase in September, not allowing the greenback to gather strength.

GBP/USD: Bulls gather strength to take on 50 DMA ahead of US GDP

GBP/USD is trading modestly higher while defending the 1.2150 level, having retreated from a fresh monthly high of 1.2186 reached earlier in the Asian session.

GBP/USD is trading modestly higher while defending the 1.2150 level, having retreated from a fresh monthly high of 1.2186 reached earlier in the Asian session.

The decent rebound in the US dollar across the board, driven by the rally in the Treasury yields, is capping the recovery gains in cable. As the dust settles over the less hawkish Fed outcome, the US rates are recovering ground, as risk flows dominate and weigh negatively on the safe-haven American government bonds.