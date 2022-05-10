The pair continued with its struggle to register any meaningful recovery and remained well within the striking distance of its lowest level since June 2020 , around the 1.22060 region touched on Monday. The Bank of England's bleak economic outlook suggested that the current rate hike cycle could be nearing a pause. It is worth recalling that the UK central bank raised interest rates to their highest level since 2009 but warned that the economy was at the risk of a recession. Read more...

The GBP/USD is at support. We can spot the marubozu/momentum candle just at the bottom. There are a couple of support levels which are holding the bears from progressing further down. At this point we can see that the price is bouncing off the support and there is a possibility of reaching W H3 and the ATR high. At the break of 1.2362 we will see a stronger momentum up towards 1.2460 and 1.2431. Read more...

GBPUSD is consolidating after its downward trajectory approached the June 2020 low of 1.2250 . Nonetheless, the falling simple moving averages (SMAs) are endorsing the bearish bias that unfolded from June 2021, even though downside forces are currently lacking. Read more...

