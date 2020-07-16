Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD potential bullish bounce at the POC

GBP/USD Forecast: Are bears ready to take over? Focus on negative figures opens door to the downside

The rosy glasses are gone – and markets are experiencing a reality check or a sobering up. Investors seem to focus on the negatives in every development rather than clinging onto the positives – and that may push the pound even lower. 

The UK unemployment rate remained at 3.9% in May – an excellent level in absolute terms and beating expectations once again. The Claimant Count Change also surprise with a drop of around 28,000, instead of rising. Read More...

GBP/USD potential bullish bounce at the POC

The GBP/USD has bounced towards 1.2670 yesterday and now we can see an expected retracement.

If the pair hits the POC zone we might see another bounce. W L4 1.2505 is the potential bouncing spot along with 1.2450. Rejections should be targeting 1.2628 and 1.2677. A break above the W H3 will target 1.2707. However, first is to watch the W L4 and any bounce which might happen there. Read More...

GBP/USD keeps the red near session lows, around mid-1.2500s post-UK jobs data

The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone near session lows, around mid-1.2500s and had a rather muted reaction to the latest UK macro data.

The pair extended the previous day's retracement slide from the 1.2650 region and remained depressed through the first half of the trading action on Thursday amid a modest US dollar strength. The latest optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease turned out to be short-lived, with concerns about worsening US-China relation driving some haven flows towards the greenback. Read More...

Overview
Today last price 1.2564
Today Daily Change -0.0024
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2481
Daily SMA50 1.2441
Daily SMA100 1.2426
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.265
Previous Daily Low 1.2549
Previous Weekly High 1.267
Previous Weekly Low 1.2463
Previous Monthly High 1.2813
Previous Monthly Low 1.2252
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2611
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2587
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2541
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2495
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2441
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2642
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2696
