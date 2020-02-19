Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD portrays traders’ indecision between 50, 100-day SMA

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Portrays traders’ indecision between 50, 100-day SMA

GBP/USD remains a little changed below 1.3000 during early Wednesday. The cable posted a trend reversal Doji candlestick formation the previous day. Though, 50-day and 100-day SMA continue to restrict near-term moves. While the recent Doji favors the pair’s pullback, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its November-December 2019 upside, at 1.3055, could lure the buyers ahead of making them confront 50-day SMA level of 1.3067.

GBP/USD: BoE rate cuts dialled back, a positive tone piercing through

GBP/USD is trading around 1.30 the figure within a range between 1.2970 and 1.3048 as the market discounts the likelihood of a Bank of England rate cut in 2020. UK data was robust on Tuesday, with the UK's December labour market data showing signs of ongoing strength after the upside surprise on job creation the previous month, despite all of the Brexit noise.180,000 jobs were added in the three months to December.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.2998 Today Daily Change -0.0001 Today Daily Change % -0.01 Today daily open 1.2999 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3024 Daily SMA50 1.3064 Daily SMA100 1.2943 Daily SMA200 1.2693 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3049 Previous Daily Low 1.2971 Previous Weekly High 1.307 Previous Weekly Low 1.2872 Previous Monthly High 1.3281 Previous Monthly Low 1.2954 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3001 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3019 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2963 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2928 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2885 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3042 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3085 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.312

