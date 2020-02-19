Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD portrays traders’ indecision between 50, 100-day SMA

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Portrays traders’ indecision between 50, 100-day SMA

GBP/USD remains a little changed below 1.3000 during early Wednesday. The cable posted a trend reversal Doji candlestick formation the previous day. Though, 50-day and 100-day SMA continue to restrict near-term moves. While the recent Doji favors the pair’s pullback, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its November-December 2019 upside, at 1.3055, could lure the buyers ahead of making them confront 50-day SMA level of 1.3067.

Read More ...

GBP/USD: BoE rate cuts dialled back, a positive tone piercing through

GBP/USD is trading around 1.30 the figure within a range between 1.2970 and 1.3048 as the market discounts the likelihood of a Bank of England rate cut in 2020. UK data was robust on Tuesday, with the UK's December labour market data showing signs of ongoing strength after the upside surprise on job creation the previous month, despite all of the Brexit noise.180,000 jobs were added in the three months to December.

Read More ...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2998
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.2999
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3024
Daily SMA50 1.3064
Daily SMA100 1.2943
Daily SMA200 1.2693
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3049
Previous Daily Low 1.2971
Previous Weekly High 1.307
Previous Weekly Low 1.2872
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3001
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3019
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2963
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2928
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2885
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3042
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3085
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.312

 

 

FXStreet Indonesian Site - new domain!
Access it at www.fxstreet-id.com

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD testing highs around 0.67 as risk recovers

AUD/USD testing highs around 0.67 as risk recovers

The recovery in AUD/USD gains traction, as the bulls now probe the 0.6700 level amid an in-line with estimates Australian Q4 wage growth data, improvement in the risk tone and a minor pullback in the US dollar across the board. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY jumps to fresh five-day highs above 110.00 amid risk-on

USD/JPY jumps to fresh five-day highs above 110.00 amid risk-on

USD/JPY extends the bounce and hits a new five-day high above the 110 handle, as the bulls derive support from the uptick in the Asian equities and S&P 500 futures. The further upside, however, remains at the mercy of the China coronavirus updates and USD dynamics. 

USD/JPY News

PBoC Watch: “No Yuan Bomb” this time around and as the Fed struggles with “Frustflation”

PBoC Watch: “No Yuan Bomb” this time around and as the Fed struggles with “Frustflation”

Not nearly the same "Yuan Bomb effects as the last USDCNY  fix above  7.00 back in August as the PBoC will continue to limit rapid declines in the Yuan for fear of triggering another escalation in the trade war.

Read more

Gold: Eyes re-test of the 2020 high on pennant breakout

Gold: Eyes re-test of the 2020 high on pennant breakout

Gold jumped 1.32% on Tuesday, confirming an upside break of the six-week-long narrowing price range or the pennant pattern on the daily chart. The breakout indicates the rally from November lows near $1,445 has resumed.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures