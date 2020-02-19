Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD portrays traders’ indecision between 50, 100-day SMA

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Portrays traders’ indecision between 50, 100-day SMA
GBP/USD remains a little changed below 1.3000 during early Wednesday. The cable posted a trend reversal Doji candlestick formation the previous day. Though, 50-day and 100-day SMA continue to restrict near-term moves. While the recent Doji favors the pair’s pullback, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its November-December 2019 upside, at 1.3055, could lure the buyers ahead of making them confront 50-day SMA level of 1.3067.
GBP/USD: BoE rate cuts dialled back, a positive tone piercing through
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30 the figure within a range between 1.2970 and 1.3048 as the market discounts the likelihood of a Bank of England rate cut in 2020. UK data was robust on Tuesday, with the UK's December labour market data showing signs of ongoing strength after the upside surprise on job creation the previous month, despite all of the Brexit noise.180,000 jobs were added in the three months to December.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2998
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2999
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3024
|Daily SMA50
|1.3064
|Daily SMA100
|1.2943
|Daily SMA200
|1.2693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3049
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2971
|Previous Weekly High
|1.307
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2872
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3281
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3001
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3019
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2963
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2928
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2885
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3042
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3085
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.312
