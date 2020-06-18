Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD portrays Head-and-Shoulders on 4-hour chart ahead of BOE

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Portrays Head-and-Shoulders on 4-hour chart ahead of BOE

GBP/USD recovers to 1.2560 during the early Asian session. The Cable pair dropped during the last two-days after reversing from the weekly high near 1.2688. However, the sellers are waiting for the confirmation of a bearish chart formation ahead of the key BOE monetary policy meeting.

Other than the head-and-shoulder pattern’s neckline, at 1.2500 now, an ascending trend line from May 17, at 1.2460, also restricts the pair’s immediate downside.

GBP/USD is forming a bearish pattern on the hourly chart ahead of the BoE rate decision tomorrow

GBP/USD has had a distinct lack of newsflow on Wednesday. UK CPI printed in-line with expectations but the market is waiting for the Bank of England (BoE) meeting tomorrow (Thursday). There are some analysts expecting another bumper BoE stimulus package. This would send GBP higher as in this upside-down world more supply doesn't signal weakness but strength in dealing with the coronavirus issues.

