Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pops up, playing with key resistance levels

GBP/USD Forecast: Two steps forward, one step back, bulls eye 1.39 as upside target

Thirty million Brits have received at least one vaccine dose – and that serves as a shot in the arm to sterling. The success of the UK's immunization campaign is not only encouraging for the future but also has implications for the present. The nation now allows larger gatherings and other activities that were prohibited until now, moving cautiously while cases continue falling.

Tensions between the EU and the UK over exports of vaccines are not resolved, and Britain is still set to face a slowdown in supplies. Nevertheless, hospitals in London are doing far better than those in Paris, and that impacts economic activity as well. Read more...

GBP/USD pops up, playing with key resistance levels

The British Pound started the fresh week with a little decline amid risk-off sentiment. However, the downturn was very feeble and the market started popping up just ahead of the London session. The GBP/USD pair has an interim resistance around 1.3810 area. The recent hourly candle has posted a strong bullish volume closing above the 20-hour moving average. But the 200-hour moving average is on the way to hamper the upside a little.

The TDI indicator is in the bullish phase as well. So, all we need is to break above the 200-hour moving average and 1.3810 resistance level. It is also important for the pair to sustain beyond the highs of today's Asian session to continue the bullish move. A pullback from 1.3810 to 1.3780 can be expected in today's London session and this pullback will be a great buying opportunity. Read more...

GBP/USD spikes to four-day tops and retreats, holds above 1.3800 mark

A sudden pickup in demand for the British pound pushed the GBP/USD pair to four-day tops, around the 1.3835 region during the early European session, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.

Following an early slide to the 1.3755 region, the pair caught some aggressive bids and turned positive for the third consecutive session on Monday. The strong intraday momentum assisted the GBP/USD pair to build on last week's bounce move from multi-week lows. Read more...