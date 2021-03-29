Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pops up, playing with key resistance levels

GBP/USD Forecast: Two steps forward, one step back, bulls eye 1.39 as upside target
Thirty million Brits have received at least one vaccine dose – and that serves as a shot in the arm to sterling. The success of the UK's immunization campaign is not only encouraging for the future but also has implications for the present. The nation now allows larger gatherings and other activities that were prohibited until now, moving cautiously while cases continue falling.
Tensions between the EU and the UK over exports of vaccines are not resolved, and Britain is still set to face a slowdown in supplies. Nevertheless, hospitals in London are doing far better than those in Paris, and that impacts economic activity as well. Read more...
GBP/USD pops up, playing with key resistance levels
The British Pound started the fresh week with a little decline amid risk-off sentiment. However, the downturn was very feeble and the market started popping up just ahead of the London session. The GBP/USD pair has an interim resistance around 1.3810 area. The recent hourly candle has posted a strong bullish volume closing above the 20-hour moving average. But the 200-hour moving average is on the way to hamper the upside a little.
The TDI indicator is in the bullish phase as well. So, all we need is to break above the 200-hour moving average and 1.3810 resistance level. It is also important for the pair to sustain beyond the highs of today's Asian session to continue the bullish move. A pullback from 1.3810 to 1.3780 can be expected in today's London session and this pullback will be a great buying opportunity. Read more...
GBP/USD spikes to four-day tops and retreats, holds above 1.3800 mark
A sudden pickup in demand for the British pound pushed the GBP/USD pair to four-day tops, around the 1.3835 region during the early European session, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
Following an early slide to the 1.3755 region, the pair caught some aggressive bids and turned positive for the third consecutive session on Monday. The strong intraday momentum assisted the GBP/USD pair to build on last week's bounce move from multi-week lows. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3826
|Today Daily Change
|0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|1.3787
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3876
|Daily SMA50
|1.3833
|Daily SMA100
|1.3629
|Daily SMA200
|1.3266
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3813
|Previous Daily Low
|1.373
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3877
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3671
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3781
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3762
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.374
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3694
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3658
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3823
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3859
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3905
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, falling as the safe-haven dollar rises in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation which may have further ripple effects on markets. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD retreats on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is retreating from the 1.38 level as the dollar benefits from the risk-off mood in markets. Concerns about falling UK exports to the EU after Brexit are weighing on sterling, contrasting optimism about Britain's reopening.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1725 region
A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted fresh selling around gold on Monday. A softer risk tone extended support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and helped limit losses. Sustained weakness below the $1720 support is needed to confirm a bearish breakdown.
Suez Canal Update: WTI keeps falling as Ever Given engines started
With oil supplies expected to be back on track, as the Suez Canal blockage gets cleared, both crude benchmarks are extending losses. Further updates on the Canal issue suggest that Ever Given, a giant vessel, is completely floated and engines have started.
Cardano on the brink of 55% liftoff to record highs
Cardano exchanges hands within the confines of a symmetrical triangle, ready for a colossal breakout. Massive buy orders are expected as soon as ADA crosses above $1.48 (all-time high).