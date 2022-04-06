Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pops and drops on the release of the FOMC minutes

GBP/USD pops and drops on the release of the hawkish FOMC minutes

GBP was the strongest currency immediately after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes, popping to 1.3107 before dropping to post minutes lows of 1.3056 when the US dollar finally broke to the upside. DXY, an index that measures the greenback vs a basket of six rival currencies, has run to the highest level for 2022 at 99.769 following the minutes that showed that the Federal Reserve officials expressed anxiety about inflation. The members have finalized plans to shrink bond holdings in an aggressive effort to curb rising prices. The Fed is preparing to shrink the $9tn balance sheet at a pace of roughly $95bn a month. Read more...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3067 Today Daily Change -0.0007 Today Daily Change % -0.05 Today daily open 1.3074 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3129 Daily SMA50 1.3331 Daily SMA100 1.3377 Daily SMA200 1.3553 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3167 Previous Daily Low 1.3067 Previous Weekly High 1.319 Previous Weekly Low 1.3051 Previous Monthly High 1.3438 Previous Monthly Low 1.3 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3105 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3129 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3039 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3003 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2939 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3138 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3203 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3238

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound needs to clear 1.3100 to shake off bearish pressure

GBP/USD has lost its traction amid renewed dollar strength on Tuesday and extended its slide to a fresh multi-week low of 1.3045 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The pair is staging a rebound toward 1.3100 in the early European session but it could find it difficult to preserve its momentum unless that level turns into support.The greenback gathered strength against its rivals in the first half of the week amid surging US Treasury bond yields. The data from the US showed that the business activity in the service sector expanded at a more robust pace than expected in March and hawkish Fed commentary ramped up expectations for a 50 basis points (bps) rate hike in May. Read more...

If GBP/USD manages to hold on to the current level, a move towards the 1.31 range is expected

Looking at GBPUSD Chart, we can see its been trading in a channel since the 31st of March, bouncing between overhead resistance of 1.318 and a support level at 1.31. Earlier in today’s session, it managed to climb to the 1.316 range, moving away from yesterday’s trending around the 1.31 support level, but there was an immediate reaction, leading to the retraction and the fall from 1.316 to 1.304 where it found temporary support. It was last found trading at the 1.305 range. Read more...