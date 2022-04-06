Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pops and drops on the release of the FOMC minutes

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Join Telegram

GBP/USD pops and drops on the release of the hawkish FOMC minutes

GBP was the strongest currency immediately after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes, popping to 1.3107 before dropping to post minutes lows of 1.3056 when the US dollar finally broke to the upside.  DXY, an index that measures the greenback vs a basket of six rival currencies, has run to the highest level for 2022 at 99.769 following the minutes that showed that the Federal Reserve officials expressed anxiety about inflation. The members have finalized plans to shrink bond holdings in an aggressive effort to curb rising prices. The Fed is preparing to shrink the $9tn balance sheet at a pace of roughly $95bn a month. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3067
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.3074
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3129
Daily SMA50 1.3331
Daily SMA100 1.3377
Daily SMA200 1.3553
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3167
Previous Daily Low 1.3067
Previous Weekly High 1.319
Previous Weekly Low 1.3051
Previous Monthly High 1.3438
Previous Monthly Low 1.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3105
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3129
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3039
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3003
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2939
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3138
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3203
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3238

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound needs to clear 1.3100 to shake off bearish pressure

GBP/USD has lost its traction amid renewed dollar strength on Tuesday and extended its slide to a fresh multi-week low of 1.3045 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The pair is staging a rebound toward 1.3100 in the early European session but it could find it difficult to preserve its momentum unless that level turns into support.The greenback gathered strength against its rivals in the first half of the week amid surging US Treasury bond yields. The data from the US showed that the business activity in the service sector expanded at a more robust pace than expected in March and hawkish Fed commentary ramped up expectations for a 50 basis points (bps) rate hike in May. Read more...

If GBP/USD manages to hold on to the current level, a move towards the 1.31 range is expected

Looking at GBPUSD Chart, we can see its been trading in a channel since the 31st of March, bouncing between overhead resistance of 1.318 and a support level at 1.31. Earlier in today’s session, it managed to climb to the 1.316 range, moving away from yesterday’s trending around the 1.31 support level, but there was an immediate reaction, leading to the retraction and the fall from 1.316 to 1.304 where it found temporary support. It was last found trading at the 1.305 range. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD battles around 0.7500 amid risk-aversion

AUD/USD battles around 0.7500 amid risk-aversion

The AUD/USD pair is struggling to retain the 0.7500 threshold after FOMC Meeting Minutes exacerbated the dismal mood. Tension in Eastern Europe and inflation under the spotlight.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD: Bears are on the prowl but bulls are firming up

EUR/USD: Bears are on the prowl but bulls are firming up

EUR/USD is hardening on the support area following today's minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The US dollar surged higher to fresh 2022 highs but the euro remains within familiar ranges, albeit eyeing a run to test the 2022 lows.

EUR/USD News

XAUUSD extends consolidation above $1,900.00

XAUUSD extends consolidation above $1,900.00

Gold trades around $1,925.54, still unable to attract investors as per trading in quite a limited intraday range. XAU has been flat for over a week, with daily candles showing little to no bodies, as the risk-averse environment boosts demand for both safe-haven assets.

Gold News

TRX plummets, aiming for $0.05

TRX plummets, aiming for $0.05

TRX price has printed large bearish candles on the 3-day chart. Tron price displays bearish control on the RSI. Invalidation for the downtrend is a rally into the $0.08 zone.

Read more

The FX market is running on partial stories and turning its back on a wider perspective

The FX market is running on partial stories and turning its back on a wider perspective

The situation in Ukraine is dire, indeed, and the west is falling short. The headlines today are about sanctioning oligarchs when insiders–all insiders–say oligarchs are just puppets about whom Putin cares nothing. They cannot influence him to change a single thing.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures