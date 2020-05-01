Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD poised to extend gains, although hardly sustainable in the longer-term

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 200-day SMA becomes the tough nut to crack for buyers

Having registered another failure to cross 200-day SMA on Thursday, GBP/USD drops to 1.2567, down 0.20% on a day, during Friday’s Asian session. The pair currently seems to decline towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March month declines, near 1.2515, ahead of revisiting 1.2500 round-figure.

It should, however, be noted that 50-day SMA near 1.2440 could question the pair’s downside past-1.2500. Meanwhile, a daily closing beyond a 200-day SMA level of 1.2655 enables the bulls to aim for February month low surrounding 1.2725.

GBP/USD Forecast: Poised to extend gains, although hardly sustainable in the longer-term

The dollar’s sell-off against European rivals helped GBP/USD peaked at 1.2643 a couple of pips below its April high, this Thursday. The UK did not release macroeconomic data and news related to the pandemic were not good. Earlier in the day, UK Justice Minister Buckland said “you won't hear specific detail over lockdown easing later today,” anticipating that the kingdom is still far from controlling the virus. Later in the day, PM Johnson referred to a phase-two, and said it would be more “sophisticated.” He added that using a face mask would be useful once they come of the lockdown, and took note of the need for more testing in the country.

