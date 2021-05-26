Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD poised to challenge the 1.4100 threshold

GBP/USD Forecast: Dom and downside momentum set to send sterling lower
GBP/USD has been unable to rise despite Fed-related dollar weakness. Former Downing 10 adviser Dominic Cummings' testimony adds to Brexit woes and rising UK cases. Wednesday's four-hour chart is showing that bears are gaining ground. Pound/dollar has slipped below the 50 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart and momentum turned to the downside. These developments show bears are gaining ground. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Poised to challenge the 1.4100 threshold
The GBP/USD pair remained under selling pressure and bottomed for the day at 1.4111, a fresh weekly low, consolidating nearby at the end of the American session. There were no fresh news to move the pair one war or the other, solely declining on resurgent dollar’s demand. Read more...
Sterling remains in demand
The Pound has been slipping against most of the G10+ currencies. Cable yesterday broke step with EURUSD, with the latter declining while the former ascended. Cable dropped from two-day highs to the lower 1.4100s, while EURGBP rallied to a 15-day high at 0.8672. Read more...
