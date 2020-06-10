Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD poised to challenge multi-month highs

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Fails to keep gains from 200-day EMA, still above 1.2700

GBP/USD drops to 1.2724 amid the initial Asian trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the pair fails to keep its pullback moves from 200-day EMA amid overbought RSI conditions.

As a result, the sellers may once again aim for the key EMA level near 1.2615 during the further downside. However, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s March month declines, around 1.2520, could restrict the quote’s further weakness. In a case where the bears remain dominant past-1.2520, an ascending trend line from late-March, currently near 1.2350, will be the key to watch.

GBP/USD Forecast: Poised to challenge multi-month highs

The GBP/USD pair has reached a fresh multi-month high of 1.2755 this Tuesday, ending the day little changed on the upside after falling a slow as 1.2617, a fresh weekly low. The late rally was the result of another round of dollar’s sell-off, without a certain catalyst triggering the move. The sharp decline in European indexes could be attributed to some profit-taking ahead of the US Central Bank decision to be out this Wednesday.

