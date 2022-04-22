GBP/USD Forecast: Where is the bottom for the pound?

GBP/USD has lost its traction after extending its rebound toward 1.3100 on Thursday. Pressured by cautious comments from Bank of England (BOE) officials and disappointing data releases from the UK, the pair came under heavy bearish pressure early Friday and was last seen trading at its lowest level since November 2020 below 1.2900. Although profit-taking ahead of the weekend could help the pair rebound, buyers are unlikely to show interest in the British pound given the severity of the latest decline. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Plunges to fresh YTD low, weakens further below 1.2900 mark

The GBP/USD pair came under intense selling pressure on the last day of the week and tumbled to its lowest level since November 2020 during the first half of the European session.

The British pound weakened across the board in reaction to the disappointing release of the UK monthly Retail Sales figures and failed to gain any respite from mixed PMI prints. This, along with strong pickup in the US dollar demand, further aggravated the bearish pressure surrounding the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

GBP/USD: The 1.2850 mark beckons on the downside – ING

The Bank of England (BoE) is expected to raise rates at its next meeting in May. Investors are divided between a 25bp or 50bp hike. Furthermore, Brexit issues loom again. Subsequently, the GBP/USD could fall to the 1.2850 area, economists at ING report.

“The market is now pricing a 38bp adjustment at the 5 May meeting and it may be hard to put the 50bp genie back in the bottle.” Read more...