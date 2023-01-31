GBP/USD plunged below 1.2300 post US data amidst a buoyant USD

The Pound Sterling (GBP) extended its losses to three straight days against the US Dollar (USD), albeit a report from the Commerce Department showed that inflation continued to ease, incrementing expectations that US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate hikes would moderate. At the time of typing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2291. Read More...
 

GBP/USD remains depressed near 1.2300 mark, multi-day low amid stronger USD

The GBP/USD pair attracts fresh sellers following an early uptick to the 1.2370 area and turns negative for the third successive day on Tuesday. The downward trajectory drags spot prices to a four-day low during the first half of the European session, with bears now awaiting a break below the 1.2300 mark before placing fresh bets. Read More...
 

UK public inflation expectations for 12 months ahead fall to 5.4% in Jan – Citi/YouGov survey

The UK public's inflation expectations cooled off for the second straight month in January, a monthly survey conducted by Citi and YouGov showed on Tuesday. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2326
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 1.2349
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2241
Daily SMA50 1.2173
Daily SMA100 1.1773
Daily SMA200 1.1961
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2418
Previous Daily Low 1.2337
Previous Weekly High 1.2448
Previous Weekly Low 1.2263
Previous Monthly High 1.2447
Previous Monthly Low 1.1992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2368
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2387
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2318
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2287
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2238
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2398
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2448
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2479

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

