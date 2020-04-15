Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD plummets to fresh weekly lows, below mid-1.2400s [Video]

GBP/USD: A crucial time for the rally [Video]
The dollar has struggled in recent sessions which has helped to drive Cable higher in its recovery. Flanked by the uptrend, the decisive break clear of resistance at $1.2485 has completed a consolidation rectangle breakout to imply c. +325 pips towards $1.2800 in the next couple of weeks. This opens the prospect of the market testing what is now overhead supply of $1.2720/$1.2765. Furthermore, the move has also pulled clear of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (of $1.3200/$1.1405) at $1.2515 to open 76.4% Fib at $1.2775. Read more...
GBP/USD plummets to fresh weekly lows, below mid-1.2400s
The GBP/USD pair continued losing ground through the early North-American session and dropped to fresh weekly lows, below mid-1.2400s in post-US macro releases.
Data released this Wednesday showed that the US monthly retail sales plunged 8.7% in March as compared to a fall of 8% expected and further illustrated the extent of economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
This comes amid mounting fears about an imminent global recession, further fueled by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) statement on Tuesday, and provided an additional boost to the already stronger US dollar.
The pair extended its steep intraday slide from 100-day EMA and has now retreated over 200 pips from five-week tops set in the previous session, taking along some intraday trading stops placed near the key 1.2500 psychological mark. Read more...
GBP/USD sits near daily lows, flirting with 1.2500 mark amid notable USD demand
The GBP/USD pair dived to fresh session lows in the last hour, with bears now looking to extend the momentum further below the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
The pair failed to capitalize on its recent strong positive momentum and faced rejection near 100-day EMA, around mid-1.2600s. A strong pickup in the US dollar demand exerted some heavy pressure on Wednesday and forced the pair to reverse the previous day's positive move to five-week tops.
Despite the latest optimism over a steady trend down in the new coronavirus cases and deaths across the world, investors remain concerned over the economic fallout from the pandemic. This eventually extended some support to the USD's status as the global reserve currency.
The market worries were evident from a fresh leg down in the equity markets, which provided an additional boost to the greenback's safe-haven status and contributed to the pair's sharp intraday fall of around 130 pips. Read more...
