Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD plummets to 1.2920 level, reverses Tuesday’s positive move [Video]

GBP/USD: Outlook on Cable remains as choppy as ever [Video]
The outlook on Cable remains as choppy as ever. A recent three week trend lower has now been broken as the market has rebounded from the $1.2840 low last week. However, this latest rebound that has once again scuppered any sense of traction, is struggling to build on its own recovery momentum. The rebound is now encountering a confluence of barriers with a batch of faltering moving averages, psychological resistance at $1.3000 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (of $1.2195/$1.3515) at $1.3010. It is also notable that given the jagged configuration of the rally (again the market is stuttering lower today), there is little real traction through momentum indicators either. Read more...
GBP/USD plummets to 1.2920 level, reverses Tuesday’s positive move
The GBP/USD pair continued losing ground through the mid-European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.2925-20 region in the last hour.
A combination of factors led to some renewed weakness on Wednesday and forced the pair to erase a major part of the overnight strong gains to one-week tops – levels just above the key 1.30 psychological mark.
GBP/USD weighed down a modest USD uptick/no-deal Brexit fears
As investors assessed the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, a sharp intraday turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields from all-time lows helped ease the recent bearish pressure surrounding the US dollar. Read more...
GBP/USD Analysis: Dropped to 1.2940
Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate reversed south from the upper boundary of the medium-term descending channel at 1.3020. During Wednesday morning, the rate dropped to 1.2940.
From the one hand, the currency pair could gain support from the 100-hour SMA neat 1.2940 and reverse north. In this case the pair could re-test the upper channel line. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.0850 amid relative coronavirus calm
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0850 as bargain-seekers grab stocks and push US yields higher after the coronavirus-related sell-off. Conflicting headlines about potential German stimulus have weighed on the euro.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.2950 amid Brexit, coronavirus fears
GBP/USD has been unable to recapture 1.2950 as markets are somewhat less worried about coronavirus. The EU's mandate for post-Brexit talks confirmed demands for a level-playing field that the UK rejects.
Cryptocurrencies: Exaggerated neurotic fear? Price doesn't lie
Current levels do not justify negative market sentiment. The panic created by Covid-19 could underpin the mass adoption of Blockchain technology. The main moving averages provide key support levels after the sharp rises from the December levels.
Gold surrenders early gains, refreshes session low around $1630 region
Gold surrendered its early modest gains and has now drifted into the negative territory, refreshing session lows around the $1634-335 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.