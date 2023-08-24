Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD plummets below 1.2700

GBP/USD plummets below 1.2700, hit 7-week low amid Fed hawkish comments, weak UK data
Pound Sterling plummets as UK economy approaches recession
GBP/USD now seen trading within 1.2580/1.2780 – UOB
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2607
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0119
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.94
|Today daily open
|1.2726
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2743
|Daily SMA50
|1.2796
|Daily SMA100
|1.2637
|Daily SMA200
|1.2392
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2765
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2615
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2788
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2672
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2708
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2639
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2552
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2489
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2789
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2852
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2939
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides towards 1.0800 ahead of Lagarde and Powell speeches Premium
EUR/USD extended its decline during the American session, approaching the 1.0800 area and the 200-day SMA, as the US Dollar strengthened. The Greenback remains firm ahead of key speeches from ECB's Lagarde and Fed's Powell, driven by risk aversion and higher Treasury yields.
GBP/USD falls to two-month lows near 1.2600
GBP/USD dropped further and reached the lowest intraday level since late June, near the 1.2600 area. Risk aversion and a stronger US Dollar ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech on Friday weighed on the pair.
Gold clings to modest gains near $1,920 Premium
After falling toward $1,910, Gold price reversed its direction and turned positive on the day near $1,920. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined toward 4.2% and erased a portion of its daily gains on dovish Fed commentary, allowing XAU/USD to cling to modest daily gains.
US DOJ claims against Tornado Cash likely pose threat to Ethereum smart contracts
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) brought charges against Tornado Cash and co-founders Roman Storm and Semonov with unlicensed money transmission.
MULN stock rises 68%, but that’s too little, too late for NASDAQ
MULN stock is destined for the pink sheets. The stock needed to achieve a close above $1.00 by the close of the regular session on Tuesday, August 22, and hold that threshold every session through September 5 in order to retain its NASDAQ listing.