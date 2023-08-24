Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD plummets below 1.2700

NEWS


GBP/USD plummets below 1.2700, hit 7-week low amid Fed hawkish comments, weak UK data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) drops sharply late in the New York session vs. the US Dollar (USD) and exchanges hands below the 1.2700 figure on Thursday, losing 0.85%. Federal Reserve officials hawkish stance, alongside weak economic data in the United Kingdom (UK), sponsored the GBP/USD fall, which trades at 1.2615 after hitting a high of 1.2728. Read More...
GBP/USD Daily chart

Pound Sterling plummets as UK economy approaches recession

The Pound Sterling (GBP) witnessed a breakdown of the consolidation formed above 1.2700 as bullish market sentiment failed to neutralize the impact of vulnerable British PMIs reported by S&P Global on Wednesday. The agency reported that factory activities were at their lowest since the pandemic period as firms underutilized their operating capacity due to a bleak demand outlook. Read More...
 

GBP/USD now seen trading within 1.2580/1.2780 – UOB

Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group note GBP/USD is now expected to navigate between 1.2580 and 1.2780 in the next few weeks. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2607
Today Daily Change -0.0119
Today Daily Change % -0.94
Today daily open 1.2726
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2743
Daily SMA50 1.2796
Daily SMA100 1.2637
Daily SMA200 1.2392
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2765
Previous Daily Low 1.2615
Previous Weekly High 1.2788
Previous Weekly Low 1.2617
Previous Monthly High 1.3142
Previous Monthly Low 1.2659
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2672
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2708
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2639
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2552
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2489
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2789
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2852
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2939

 

 

 
