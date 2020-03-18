Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pierces 1.2100, weekly resistance trendline in focus

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pierces 1.2100, weekly resistance trendline in focus

Following its drop to refresh 18-month low, GBP/USD bounces off to 1.2115, up 0.50%, amid the Asian session on Wednesday. Even so, the pair stays below one-week-old falling trend line resistance.

Not only the immediate resistance line, currently at 1.2145, but 100-HMA and 200-HMA, respectively around 1.2410 and 1.2705 also question the pair’s recovery moves. Additionally, 1.2280 and 1.2520 are some extra filters during the quote’s further advances.

GBP/USD Forecast: PM Johnson giving positive signs toward combating the crisis

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2000, its lowest since last September when the pair bottomed at 1.1957. As demand for the greenback persisted, the Pound suffered from the latest UK employment figures, which showed that the unemployment rate in the kingdom rose to 3.9% in January from 3.8%. The number of unemployed people in the same period was smaller than anticipated, increasing by 17.3K. In the three months to January, average earnings excluding bonus resulted at 3.1% vs 3.2% last and 3.2% expected while including bonuses came in at 3.1% against 2.9% previous and 3.0% expected.

