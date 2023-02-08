Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD picks up bids to defend the previous day’s rebound

GBP/USD struggles around mid-1.2000s amid downbeat options market signals, mixed UK catalysts
GBP/USD retreats from intraday high but stays mildly bid around 1.2050 during Wednesday’s mid-Asian session. In doing so, the Cable pair portrays the sluggish markets while taking clues from the options market and the British fundamentals to probe bulls by cautiously defending the bounce off a one-month low.
That said, one-month GBP/USD risk reversal (RR) dropped to -0.010, in favor of puts or bets according to the latest data provided by Reuters. With this, the daily RR dropped for the second consecutive day by the end of Tuesday’s North American session. Read more...
GBP/USD appears optimistic on UK PM Sunak’s Cabinet reshuffle, mildly bid near 1.2050 amid mixed Fedspeak
GBP/USD holds onto the previous day’s recovery moves near 1.2050 during Wednesday’s initial Asian session, despite the pause in the US Dollar’s weakness and sluggish markets. The reason could be linked to the fresh optimism surrounding the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet reshuffle and mixed comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials.
UK PM Sunak broke the British Cabinet into two departments to justify his pledge to bolster the economy and reduce energy prices, not to forget defending the Tory party's interest before the anticipated election in the next year. “Sunak created a new energy security and net zero department, led by former business minister Grant Shapps, and three other departments, with one focusing on science and innovation, a personal passion for the British leader,” said Reuters while giving details of the action. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2049
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.204
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2275
|Daily SMA50
|1.2193
|Daily SMA100
|1.1816
|Daily SMA200
|1.1951
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2096
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1961
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2418
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.205
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2044
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2013
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1969
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1898
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1834
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2103
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2167
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2238
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds lower ground near 0.6950 amid US Presi. Biden's SOTU
AUD/USD has turned south and tested 0.6950 amid a pause in the US Dollar decline this Wednesday. Markets pay close attention to US President Joe Biden's annual State of the Union speech. Biden delivered some tough remarks on China.
EUR/USD grinds higher past 1.0700 even as US President Biden’s SOTU sounds tough on China
EUR/USD floats around 1.0725-30 after snapping a four-day downtrend as the pair traders struggle to believe in the hawkish comments from US President Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) speech.
Gold bulls eye 50% mean reversion
The Gold price finished the day pretty much unchanged amid a US Dollar which was mixed across the board, pushed and pulled over the comments from the Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell who was speaking at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. Signature Even.
Why Cosmos price is likely to rally toward $17 in February
Cosmos price continues to display strength as the uptrend seems unfazed by investors who may be taking profit off January's 70% gain. Considering the overall bullish stance in the crypto market, a 15% rally from today’s market value is a conservative estimate.
Soft landing, hard landing, no landing?
The Dollar has started the year on a soft footing on the view that the Fed can respond to a soft US landing, as the Rest of the World recovers. The recent run of data, especially out of the US, questions whether the Fed needs to cut rates at all.