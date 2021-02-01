Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD picks up bids, shrugs off late Friday’s pullback

GBP/USD wavers around 1.3700 amid mixed covid vaccine news, hints of UK’s recovery plan
GBP/USD fades the week-start uptick to 1.3709 while taking rounds to 1.3700 amid the initial Asian trading on Monday. The cable had to bear the burden of overall US dollar strength, amid risk-off mood, as well as the EU-UK tussle over vaccines while flashing a negative daily closing on Friday. Although recent headlines suggest the UK’s record jabs and recovery plans, coupled with the promise of increased AstraZeneca vaccine delivery to the bloc, doubts concerning the tension among the old pals stay on the table.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.373
|Today Daily Change
|0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|1.3698
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3642
|Daily SMA50
|1.3517
|Daily SMA100
|1.3258
|Daily SMA200
|1.2976
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3751
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3657
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3759
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.361
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3693
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3715
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3653
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3608
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3559
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3747
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3796
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3842
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls encouraged by the improving pandemic situation in the UK
The GBP/USD pair closed the week with modest gains just below the 1.3700 level and not far from a fresh multi-year high of 1.3758. The pair spent the week consolidating amid a scarce UK calendar, while the pound was quite resilient to the dollar’s demand on risk-aversion.
Easing pandemic pressure provided support to the UK currency. Following a peak of almost 70K contagions per day, the number of daily new cases has averaged 25K this past week, taking off some pressure on the health system.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles 0.7650, recovers in sync with S&P 500 futures
AUD/USD is looking to extend the bounce above 0.7650, as the S&P 500 futures jump back on the bids amid risk-recovery. The Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI missed estimates with 51.5 in January. Stocks-frenzy and fresh lockdown in Perth could keep a check on the aussie.
Silver jumps to six-month high on short-squeeze chatters
Silver began February with an upside gap to the highest since September 2020. Risks remain heavy amid fears of further restrictions on equity trading, EU-UK tussle. Short-squeeze plans circulate on social media platforms, portraying another trader-frenzy thing.
XRP/USD consolidates recent gains below 0.50 but bulls keep the reins
XRP/USD eases from six-week top flashed during the weekend. XRP/USD drops around 0.4705, during the latest downtick during early Monday. In doing so, the altcoin prints the third day of lower high amid overbought RSI conditions.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
US Dollar Index: Upside capped by the resistance line near 90.80
DXY extends the rejection from weekly highs below the 91.00 mark, shedding ground for the second session in a row on Friday.