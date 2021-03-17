Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD picks up bids following its bounce off 1.3809

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Aims for 1.3950 key hurdle after snapping three-day losing streak

GBP/USD rises for the first time in four days, currently up 0.10% around 1.3905, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote justifies a U-turn from a 1.5-month-long rising support line, portrayed the previous day. Ascending trend line from early February, 50-day SMA restrict short-term downside.

GBP/USD Forecast: BOE’s Governor Bailey hit the pound

The GBP/USD pair traded as low as 1.3808 during London trading hours, but a weaker dollar helped GBP/USD trim intraday losses and settle near the 1.3900 figure. The pound was hit by news that the European Union launched legal action against the UK for breaching the Northern Ireland protocol.

Additionally, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said that the central bank is committed to buying bonds at an elevated pace, sounding cautious about the economic recovery.

