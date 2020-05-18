Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD perched insight of the bears and snippers

GBP/USD sitting vulnerably high below 1.22 the figure
GBP/USD is trading at 1.2194 having travelled between a low of 1.2075 and a high of 1.2227. The pound has defied all logical arguments for moving lower considering the domestic fundamentals, although it is early days in a long week of treacherous events and geopolitics for which the bulls will need to now defend.
GBP/USD: Cable at a seven-week low [Video]
We have been increasingly concerned for the outlook of sterling in recent sessions, and it seems that this concern has been justified. A trend lower has formed over the past two weeks and with a succession of negative candlesticks, Cable has now decisively broken the support of the key April low at $1.2160. This leaves Cable at a seven week low, but more importantly, there is little real support to prevent what could be a significant decline now. During the hugely elevated volatility of the March sell-off and rebound, Cable sliced through previous crucial 2019 support of $1.1957/$1.2020 (which formed during the height of concern over Brexit uncertainty).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
