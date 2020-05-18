Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD perched insight of the bears and snippers

GBP/USD sitting vulnerably high below 1.22 the figure

GBP/USD is trading at 1.2194 having travelled between a low of 1.2075 and a high of 1.2227. The pound has defied all logical arguments for moving lower considering the domestic fundamentals, although it is early days in a long week of treacherous events and geopolitics for which the bulls will need to now defend.

GBP/USD: Cable at a seven-week low [Video]

We have been increasingly concerned for the outlook of sterling in recent sessions, and it seems that this concern has been justified. A trend lower has formed over the past two weeks and with a succession of negative candlesticks, Cable has now decisively broken the support of the key April low at $1.2160. This leaves Cable at a seven week low, but more importantly, there is little real support to prevent what could be a significant decline now. During the hugely elevated volatility of the March sell-off and rebound, Cable sliced through previous crucial 2019 support of $1.1957/$1.2020 (which formed during the height of concern over Brexit uncertainty).

