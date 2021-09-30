Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pares weekly losses, picks up bids of late

GBP/USD regains 1.3450, pares losses around yearly low ahead of UK GDP

GBP/USD tracks the market’s consolidation mood while picking up bids to refresh intraday high near 1.3450, up 0.17% on a day heading into Thursday’s London open. In doing so, the cable pair bounces off the yearly low, flashed the previous day, ahead of the final Q2 GDP for the UK.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3449
Today Daily Change 0.0021
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.3428
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3741
Daily SMA50 1.3781
Daily SMA100 1.3884
Daily SMA200 1.3844
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3555
Previous Daily Low 1.3412
Previous Weekly High 1.3752
Previous Weekly Low 1.361
Previous Monthly High 1.3958
Previous Monthly Low 1.3602
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3466
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3375
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3322
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3232
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3518
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3608
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3661

 

GBP/USD trades south following Britain's gas crisis

Powell testified before Congress and again noted that inflation went higher as expected which makes you think they may tapper soon, but then you have employment issues where the goal is still not met. So, we think that key will be again to observe the jobs numbers, but not this Friday Oct 1st. US NFP are on Oct 08. We have seen a sharp break down on GBP yesterday, a move that may try to stabilize today during the BOE Bailey speech. Technically cable is in a downtrend with room for more weakness while pair trades below 1.3655.

