Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pares intraday gains, up little around mid-1.3900s

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling's recovery set to fail on rising US yields, UK tax hikes, tough cap

Three in every ten Brits has already received one vaccine dose – but that impressing inoculation rate is already priced into sterling, which needs new catalysts to rise. However, speculation about raising the corporate tax rate in the UK may do the opposite.

Rishi Sunak, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, is set to present a new budget on Wednesday and pushing up rates that companies pay is high on the agenda, according to hints he made on weekend interviews. Will that make Britain a worse place for doing business? That is something for pound bears may grab on, at least in the short-term. On the other hand, the US is also considering reforming its contribution structure and the UK's corporate tax is currently low. Read more...

GBP/USD pares intraday gains, up little around mid-1.3900s

The GBP/USD pair retreated around 60-70 pips from session tops, albeit has still managed to preserve its modest intraday gains just below mid-1.3900s. The pair regained some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and recovered a major part of Friday's losses to sub-1.3900s, or over one-week lows. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through buying, instead faced rejection near the key 1.4000 psychological mark amid a sudden pickup in the US dollar demand.

The greenback attracted some dip-buying during the first half of the European session and was being supported by a modest bounce in the US Treasury bond yields. Investors remain optimistic about the prospects for a strong global economic recovery amid the progress in COVID-19 vaccinations and a massive US fiscal spending plan. Read more...

GBP/USD: Higher US yield and speculation about UK tax hikes to cap the recovery

GBP/USD has been attempting recovery amid a calmer market mood but a fresh rise in US yields and concerns about UK tax hikes may keep cable capped, according to FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam.

Key quotes: “Rishi Sunak, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, is set to present a new budget on Wednesday and pushing up rates that companies pay is high on the agenda, according to hints he made on weekend interviews. Will that make Britain a worse place for doing business? That is something for pound bears may grab on, at least in the short-term.” Read more...