Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pares early losses to trade 0.11% lower but it could have been much worse

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Another US session where cable rises after early EU weakness

It seems every US session the greenback sells-off at the moment. Over the last couple of days, the early GBP weakness has been reversed and by the end of the US session, the pair has moved back above breakeven. Tomorrow could see some change as the Bank of England are set to update the markets with their latest rate and policy decisions. Although there is no change expected there could be some update to the future path of monetary policy. Elsewhere, traders and investors will be looking to see if there is any change in the language used (hawkish or dovish).

GBP/USD: Consolidation or building a correction? [Video]

The dollar bulls have threatened to pull Cable back in the past couple of sessions, but as yet they cannot find a stable foot hold for traction in this market. Posting two successive negative closes is a warning, as is the apparent bull failure on Friday (arguable shooting star). However, initial testing lower could not be sustained yesterday and the support of a sharp two week uptrend of the recovery has held. Daily momentum signals are drifting back slightly and for now this is more of a consolidation than a building correction.

