Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pair is struggling to build on last week's gain

GBP/USD: Perspectives and recommendations

Data released by ONS last Friday indicates the need for increased stimulus from the Bank of England. Economists believe that the negative impact of further quarantine measures, uncertainty in the labor market and the move towards Brexit without an agreement indicate a high likelihood of another failure in the UK economic recovery. If the employment data this week is also bad, the likelihood of further quantitative easing in November-December will obviously increase, which is a negative factor for the pound.

GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3000 following last week's rally

The GBP/USD pair gained more than 100 pips last week but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum on Monday. After rising above 1.3050 in the early trading hours of the European session, the pair reversed its course and was last seen losing 0.22% on a daily basis at 1.3017.

